Apple iPhone 17 launch event tomorrow: How to watch live

Apple is all set to unveil its latest hardware at the "Awe Dropping" special event on September 9. The keynote will start at 10:00am PT (10:30pm IST) and can be watched live on Apple's website, YouTube channel, and Apple TV app. The tech giant is expected to launch the iPhone 17 series along with new Apple Watches, AirPods Pro 3, and other hardware updates.

Smartphone lineup iPhone 17 series The upcoming iPhone 17 series is likely to include four models: the standard iPhone 17, an ultra-thin variant dubbed iPhone 17 Air, and two Pro versions. The standard model is expected to feature a larger display, a 24MP front camera with ProMotion display (120Hz refresh rate), and possibly always-on display capabilities. The ultra-thin variant could sport a 120Hz, 6.6-inch screen, an A19 chip, and feature just one 48MP rear camera.

Pro upgrades Other hardware updates The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are expected to come with a redesigned camera bar, an A19 Pro chip, and a new 48MP telephoto lens. The front camera on these models is also expected to be upgraded to 24MP. The iPhone 17 Pro Max will have all the features of its smaller Pro sibling but with a thicker frame for a bigger battery.

Watch updates Apple Watch Series 11 and Ultra 3 The Apple Watch Series 11 will keep its overall design but get a faster S-series chip and a 5G modem. The rugged Apple Watch Ultra 3 is likely to come with a bigger display with slimmer bezels, the new S11 chip, satellite connectivity, and support for 5G. Blood pressure monitoring features may also be included in this update.