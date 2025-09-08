SpaceX completes Super Heavy static fire before Starship flight 11

SpaceX has successfully conducted a static test fire of its Super Heavy booster, gearing up for the 11th flight of the Starship rocket. The test was carried out at SpaceX's Starbase facility in southern Texas on Sunday. The date for this highly anticipated 11th flight is yet to be announced, but speculations suggest it could take place later this month or early next month.

Twitter Post Starship is the most powerful rocket ever made Static fire complete for the Super Heavy booster preparing for Starship's eleventh flight test pic.twitter.com/1qkypMOd7I — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 7, 2025

Test results Static test fire lasted around 10 seconds During the static test fire, the first-stage Super Heavy booster ignited its Raptor engines for about 10 seconds. The event was captured in a video shared by SpaceX on X. The Super Heavy booster is a key component of SpaceX's Starship rocket, which produces an astounding 17 million pounds of thrust at launch—making it the most powerful rocket ever built.

Mission evolution SpaceX has conducted 10 test flights so far The first-ever test flight of the Starship took place in 2023. Since then, SpaceX has been refining the rocket's design for operational use. The ultimate goal is to collaborate with NASA to use this vehicle for crewed and cargo missions to the Moon—and possibly even Mars. The most recent Starship test flight was on August 26, which was deemed a success with both booster and upper-stage spacecraft meeting mission objectives before controlled water landings.