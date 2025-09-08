US Air Force tests its 1st loyal wingman combat drone

YFQ-42A can carry 2 air-to-air missiles

Built by General Atomics using digital engineering, the YFQ-42A features stealthy looks, a low radar profile, and can fly over 700 nautical miles. It is capable of carrying two air-to-air missiles but is still being fine-tuned.

By 2026, the Air Force will pick between this model and Anduril's YFQ-44A for mass production—marking a big shift as these are among the first combat drones officially recognized by any major air force.