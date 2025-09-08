Next Article
Apple Intelligence set to launch in China alongside iPhone 17
Apple is bringing its long-awaited AI suite, Apple Intelligence, to China by late 2025—just in time for the iPhone 17 launch and the next iOS update.
After months of regulatory wrangling, Apple is making a big play in one of its most competitive markets.
Apple partners with Baidu, Alibaba for local compliance
To meet China's strict tech rules, Apple is partnering with Baidu (for the AI smarts) and Alibaba (to handle compliance).
Right now, they're testing everything behind closed doors before letting users try it out.
Compliant AI could help keep iPhone popular in China
With strong local rivals like Huawei and OPPO, getting Apple Intelligence approved could help keep the iPhone 17 popular—even as competition heats up.
The compliant version should ensure Apple meets Beijing's requirements while still offering new features for Chinese users.