Asteroid 2025 QV9 to zip past Earth on September 7

2025 QV9 is zipping by at over 16100km/h and belongs to the Aten group—asteroids whose paths cross Earth's orbit. While it does not meet NASA 's criteria for the "potentially hazardous" category, this one won't come anywhere near hitting us.

Why tracking asteroids is important

Tracking asteroids like this helps astronomers fine-tune their prediction models and spot any changes in orbit that could matter down the road.

Plus, ISRO (India's space agency) aims to collaborate with NASA, ESA, and JAXA for future missions focused on even bigger asteroids like Apophis—which will swing by Earth in 2029.

Keeping an eye on space rocks keeps our planet safer!