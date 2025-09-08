Next Article
These 'smart windows' can help you save on cooling costs
Scientists at Bengaluru's Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences have developed "smart windows" that could help you keep cool without cranking up the AC.
These windows use a special mix of liquid crystals and hexagonal boron nitride flakes to block heat-carrying infrared light, making indoor spaces more comfortable.
The team, led by Gayathri Pisharody and Priyabrata Sahoo, designed the windows to quickly switch between clear and heat-blocking modes thanks to their clever material blend.
If these smart windows catch on in homes or offices, they could mean lower energy bills and a smaller carbon footprint—pretty cool for both your wallet and the planet.