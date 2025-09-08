Next Article
Google's Nest Cam, doorbell models pop up at Home Depot
Google's new Nest Cam and Doorbell models, expected to be announced October 1, 2025, have already shown up at some Home Depot stores.
A Reddit user spotted the display over the weekend, revealing Google's updated packaging and a new "with Gemini" badge on each box.
Devices labeled '2K' for upgraded video quality
The lineup includes the Nest Cam Outdoor (2nd Gen), Nest Cam Indoor (3rd Gen), and Nest Doorbell (3rd Gen)—all labeled "2K" for their upgraded video quality.
Price tags seem to be mixed up with older versions, likely just a mistake.
While you can check out these new devices in stores now, you'll probably have to wait until launch day to actually buy them.