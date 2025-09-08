Google's Nest Cam, doorbell models pop up at Home Depot

Devices labeled '2K' for upgraded video quality

The lineup includes the Nest Cam Outdoor (2nd Gen), Nest Cam Indoor (3rd Gen), and Nest Doorbell (3rd Gen)—all labeled "2K" for their upgraded video quality.

Price tags seem to be mixed up with older versions, likely just a mistake.

While you can check out these new devices in stores now, you'll probably have to wait until launch day to actually buy them.