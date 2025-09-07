OPPO F31 series launching in India on September 15

The F31 and F31 Pro pack 6.57-inch AMOLED screens with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and huge 7,000mAh batteries that charge fast at 80W. The base model runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip with 8GB RAM; the Pro gets a faster processor and sharper selfie camera. The Pro+ steps it up with a bigger display (6.79-inch), Snapdragon 7 Gen3 chip, and more storage.

Premium features, durable builds

All three phones are expected to come with top-tier water and dust resistance (IP66/68/69), making them great for anyone who's rough on their tech or just wants something that lasts.

If you want big batteries and premium features without flagship prices, the F31 series could be worth a look.