Dish TV launches 1st-ever smart TVs with built-in DTH

VZY Smart TVs pack Dolby Vision, HDR10, and Dolby Audio for crisp visuals and sound—plus Dolby Atmos on premium models if you're after that cinema feel. You get up to 350 nits brightness, 2GB RAM, and 32GB storage. Chromecast and AirPlay are built in, so sharing content is easy. The platform bundles together live TV (576 channels including 86 HD) with access to 24 OTT apps—all in one place.

Premium models support Dolby Atmos for theater-like experience

Dish TV is rolling these out across metros and smaller towns through thousands of dealers—so finding one shouldn't be hard.

With zero down payment and no-cost EMI options, upgrading your setup won't break the bank.

If you want everything—live TV plus streaming—in one remote, this could be worth a look!