NewsBytes Explainer: Why genetic testing before clopidogrel prescription is crucial
A recent study cited by experts writing on September 7, 2025, found that clopidogrel, a common alternative to aspirin for preventing heart attacks, isn't effective for everyone.
The catch? Its power depends on a liver enzyme controlled by the CYP2C19 gene.
If you're an "intermediate" or "poor" metabolizer (which is more common than you might think), clopidogrel may not protect you as well as it should.
Genetic differences in drug metabolism
Turns out, up to 30% of Caucasians in the UK and nearly 60% of Asians fall into these metabolizer categories—meaning aspirin could actually be safer for many.
This genetic difference has even sparked legal action before, like Hawaii's lawsuit in 2024 over undisclosed drug risks.
Now, experts are calling for genetic testing before prescribing clopidogrel so people get the treatment that actually works best for them—not just what works "for most."