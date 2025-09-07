How did 1st stars form? Research challenges long-held beliefs

New findings on early star formation

Two teams led by Florian Grussie and Ke-Jung Chen found that special molecules like helium hydride could cool these clouds, making it possible for stars either the same size as the Sun or up to 40 times more massive to form.

This means some of those early, low-mass stars might still be shining today, challenging old ideas about how the universe's first light came to be and opening up new ways to explore our cosmic origins.