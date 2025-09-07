Pregnant? You might want to avoid plastic products
Recent research says phthalates—those chemicals that make plastics bendy—can mess with hormones and even affect how babies develop before they're born.
Experts like Dr. Marya Zlatnik from UCSF are now advising pregnant patients to avoid plastic products when possible, since these chemicals have been linked to higher risks of ADHD, asthma, and even preterm birth.
Phthalates are everywhere
Phthalates are basically everywhere—from food packaging to toys and medical gear—which is why almost everyone has some in their body.
While some scientists say it's tough to blame them for every health issue, others point out that babies born to moms with high phthalate levels face more metabolic problems.
The debate continues, but there's growing talk about whether we need tighter rules on these "everywhere chemicals."