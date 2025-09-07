How cosmic dust aligns with magnetic fields in our galaxy Technology Sep 07, 2025

Astronomers from the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) just made a big leap in figuring out how cosmic dust grains line up with magnetic fields in our galaxy.

Using a high-tech telescope, they focused on a star-forming cloud about 12,000 light-years away—helping us understand one of the key steps behind the birth of stars and planets in the Milky Way.