Apple Intelligence finally coming to China with Baidu, Alibaba's help

Apple 's flagship artificial intelligence (AI) initiative, Apple Intelligence, is likely to debut in China by the end of 2025. The launch will probably take place with iOS versions 26.1 or 26.2, following months of regulatory negotiations. Unlike other regions such as the US and Europe, Apple can't launch this service in China without government approval and collaboration with local partners.

Strategic partnerships Partnerships with Baidu and Alibaba Apple is said to be in talks with Chinese tech giants Baidu and Alibaba for the launch of Apple Intelligence. According to reports, Baidu will provide the "brains" of the system, while Alibaba will ensure compliance with Beijing's requirements. This dual partnership highlights Apple's need to make its AI tool available globally while also navigating China's strict tech rules and political sensitivities.

Testing phase Testing with employees Internally, Apple is testing Apple Intelligence with its employees in China. However, regular users are still locked out of the system. Even iPhones bought outside China lose access to these features if the Apple ID is registered in China. A simplified Chinese version of Apple Intelligence was launched in April 2024, but only for users outside mainland China.