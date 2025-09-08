'Salman is a gunda, badtameez': 'Dabangg' director's explosive statements 

Filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap , who directed the 2010 blockbuster Dabangg, has made several scathing comments about superstar Salman Khan and his family. In a recent interview with SCREEN, he alleged that the actor was never interested in acting and called him a "gunda" (goon). He also claimed that the entire Khan clan is vindictive and wants to rule Bollywood. The allegations come ahead of Dabangg's 15th anniversary.

Allegations Khan is a goon, says Kashyap Kashyap said, "Salman is never involved. He is not even interested in acting, and he hasn't been for the last 25 years. He does a favor by turning up to work." "He is more into the power of being a celebrity, but he is not interested in acting. He is a gunda (goon). I was not aware of this before Dabangg." "Salman badtameez hai, ganda insaan hai (Salman is ill-mannered, he is a bad person)."

Vindictiveness 'They are vindictive people' Kashyap further alleged that the Khan family is vindictive. He said, "He (Salman) is the father of the star system in Bollywood. He is from a film family which has been in the industry for 50 years." "They are vindictive people. They control the whole process. If you don't agree with them, they come after you." The filmmaker also accused Khan of sabotaging his career after he refused to direct Dabangg 2.

Family fallout Anurag Kashyap faced similar problems with Khan during 'Tere Naam' Kashyap also revealed that his brother, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, faced similar problems during the making of Tere Naam. He said Anurag had written the script but left the project after producer Boney Kapoor allegedly misbehaved with him and denied him credit for the story. "The same happened with him (Anurag) in Tere Naam," he said. "He told me before Dabangg that you won't be able to make a film with Salman."