Dulquer Salmaan reveals Mammootty's secret cameo in 'Lokah'
Dulquer Salmaan just confirmed that his dad, Malayalam legend Mammootty, pops up for a secret cameo in "Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra."
He shared a mysterious shadowy pic on Instagram with the caption "Happy Birthday Moothon," finally putting fan theories to rest about the character who only has one line and never shows his face.
More about 'Lokah' and its success
"Lokah," produced by Dulquer's Wayfarer Films, has smashed past ₹100 crore at the box office.
Directed by Dominic Arun and starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, it's all about a women superhero story that's really struck a chord with fans.
Mammootty's unexpected appearance just adds another fun twist to its success.