Dulquer Salmaan reveals Mammootty's secret cameo in 'Lokah' Entertainment Sep 08, 2025

Dulquer Salmaan just confirmed that his dad, Malayalam legend Mammootty, pops up for a secret cameo in "Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra."

He shared a mysterious shadowy pic on Instagram with the caption "Happy Birthday Moothon," finally putting fan theories to rest about the character who only has one line and never shows his face.