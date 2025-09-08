MTV VMAs 2025: 'Crazy Train' medley honors late Ozzy Osbourne Entertainment Sep 08, 2025

The 2025 MTV VMAs honored Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away on July 22 at age 76, with a heartfelt performance by Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Yungblud, and Nuno Bettencourt.

The group played a medley of Osbourne's classics—"Crazy Train," "Changes," and "Mama I'm Coming Home"—bringing real emotion to the stage.

The show wrapped up with Yungblud's shout of "Ozzy forever man!" as the crowd cheered.