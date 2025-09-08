Next Article
MTV VMAs 2025: 'Crazy Train' medley honors late Ozzy Osbourne
The 2025 MTV VMAs honored Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away on July 22 at age 76, with a heartfelt performance by Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Yungblud, and Nuno Bettencourt.
The group played a medley of Osbourne's classics—"Crazy Train," "Changes," and "Mama I'm Coming Home"—bringing real emotion to the stage.
The show wrapped up with Yungblud's shout of "Ozzy forever man!" as the crowd cheered.
Osbourne's impact on music and artists
Known as the "Prince of Darkness," Osbourne led Black Sabbath and helped shape heavy metal music. He died just days after his last concert in Birmingham.
For younger artists like Yungblud, Osbourne was more than a legend—he described him as a hero and inspiration.