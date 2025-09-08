Noel Clarke loses PS70mn libel case against The Guardian Entertainment Sep 08, 2025

The Guardian just won a major libel case against actor-director Noel Clarke.

Clarke had sued for £70 million after the paper's 2021 article reported that over 20 women accused him of sexual misconduct and bullying.

The High Court threw out his claim, calling his denials "wholly lacking in credibility," and found that witness testimonies and documents backed up The Guardian's reporting.

The judge also dismissed Clarke's conspiracy theory claims as unproven.