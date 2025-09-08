Angelina Jolie reveals why 'Couture' is special to her
At the Toronto International Film Festival, Angelina Jolie opened up about her family's history with cancer while promoting her new film "Couture."
The movie follows an American director navigating the Parisian fashion industry while facing a serious medical diagnosis and a divorce—a story that hits close to home for Jolie.
Reflecting on turning 50, she shared, "I'm 50 now. My mother and grandmother by this age were in chemo," showing her determination to live fully and stay positive.
How Jolie's personal experience shaped the film
Back in 2013, Jolie chose a preventive double mastectomy after learning she was at high risk for breast cancer—especially thinking of her six kids after losing her mom to cancer at 56.
Co-star Ella Rumpf said Jolie's own journey made the film feel even more genuine.
Through "Couture," Jolie hopes to encourage others dealing with illness, sharing a message of hope and resilience both on screen and off.