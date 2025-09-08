Angelina Jolie reveals why 'Couture' is special to her Entertainment Sep 08, 2025

At the Toronto International Film Festival, Angelina Jolie opened up about her family's history with cancer while promoting her new film "Couture."

The movie follows an American director navigating the Parisian fashion industry while facing a serious medical diagnosis and a divorce—a story that hits close to home for Jolie.

Reflecting on turning 50, she shared, "I'm 50 now. My mother and grandmother by this age were in chemo," showing her determination to live fully and stay positive.