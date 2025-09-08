TV actor Ashish Kapoor in judicial custody over rape charges

Investigation updates: Medical test results awaited

Kapoor was arrested in Pune in early September 2025 after avoiding police for three weeks.

Investigators say CCTV and witness accounts back up parts of the victim's story—both were seen entering the washroom together and staying inside for some time.

Police are still searching for her missing phone and any possible video evidence.

Kapoor has taken a medical potency test as part of the ongoing investigation; results are pending.

For now, charges focus solely on him based on updated statements from the victim.