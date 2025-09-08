TV actor Ashish Kapoor in judicial custody over rape charges
TV actor Ashish Kapoor, 40, has been placed in 14-day judicial custody after being accused of raping a 24-year-old woman at a house party in Delhi's Civil Lines on August 10, 2025.
The woman, who met Kapoor via Instagram, says the assault happened inside a washroom during the party.
Investigation updates: Medical test results awaited
Kapoor was arrested in Pune in early September 2025 after avoiding police for three weeks.
Investigators say CCTV and witness accounts back up parts of the victim's story—both were seen entering the washroom together and staying inside for some time.
Police are still searching for her missing phone and any possible video evidence.
Kapoor has taken a medical potency test as part of the ongoing investigation; results are pending.
For now, charges focus solely on him based on updated statements from the victim.