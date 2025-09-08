'The Conjuring: Last Rites' sets new records for franchise
The Conjuring: Last Rites just set a new record for the series, pulling in $187 million worldwide during its opening weekend.
It made $83 million in the US—more than any previous Conjuring film—and landed as the third-highest horror debut ever.
Overseas, it grabbed another $104 million, making it the second-biggest international opening for a Hollywood horror movie.
'Weapons's global run stands at $250 million
Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga return as Ed and Lorraine Warren for their final case on screen, but fans won't have to say goodbye just yet—a new HBO Max show is already in development to keep the story going.
Reviews were mixed (pretty standard for this series).
Also, New Line's Weapons hit $250 million globally and drops digitally on September 9, with physical copies out October 14. No HBO Max date has been set so far.