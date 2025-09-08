'The Conjuring: Last Rites' sets new records for franchise

'Weapons's global run stands at $250 million

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga return as Ed and Lorraine Warren for their final case on screen, but fans won't have to say goodbye just yet—a new HBO Max show is already in development to keep the story going.

Reviews were mixed (pretty standard for this series).

Also, New Line's Weapons hit $250 million globally and drops digitally on September 9, with physical copies out October 14. No HBO Max date has been set so far.