'Bigg Boss Malayalam 7': Shaitya Santhosh evicted after Appani, Renu's exit

The 3 evictions and other at-risk contestants

Santhosh got emotional during her exit, having already shared doubts about her place in the game with Anumol.

Sudhi left due to mental health struggles and missing her kids.

Sarath's eviction caught many off guard since he was seen as a strong player, though Mastani applauded the audience's decision as he had used slurs against her the week before.

Now, Anumol, Gizele, and Aryan are still at risk as eliminations continue.