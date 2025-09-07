'Bigg Boss Malayalam 7': Shaitya Santhosh evicted after Appani, Renu's exit
Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 just saw a dramatic turn, with three contestants leaving the house.
Shaitya Santhosh, a content creator and advocate, was the latest to go after not getting enough viewer votes.
Her exit followed right after Appani Sarath and Renu Sudhi were eliminated on September 6, 2025—news delivered by host Mohanlal.
The 3 evictions and other at-risk contestants
Santhosh got emotional during her exit, having already shared doubts about her place in the game with Anumol.
Sudhi left due to mental health struggles and missing her kids.
Sarath's eviction caught many off guard since he was seen as a strong player, though Mastani applauded the audience's decision as he had used slurs against her the week before.
Now, Anumol, Gizele, and Aryan are still at risk as eliminations continue.