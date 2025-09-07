Next Article
Josh Brolin-Julia Garner's 'Weapons' gets digital release date
Weapons, the hit thriller starring Julia Garner and Josh Brolin, lands on digital platforms like Apple TV, Prime Video, and Fandango at Home starting September 9.
If you prefer a physical copy, DVD and Blu-ray versions arrive October 14.
But the film is still in theaters
Released in theaters just last month (August 8), Weapons has already pulled in $239.1 million worldwide on a $38 million budget—a huge win at the box office.
The film hooks viewers with its chapter-based storytelling as it unravels the mystery of 17 missing kids in Maybrook, with Garner playing a teacher under suspicion and Brolin as Archer Graff, who takes matters into his own hands to uncover the truth.