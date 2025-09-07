'Bhupen da Uncut': Documentary on singer-polymath's birth centenary premieres

Highlights of the documentary and premiere event

Shot during Hazarika's trip to England for an Assam Medical College alumni event, the documentary offers an inside view of his early days, friendships with cultural legends like Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, and his time studying in New York.

Director Bobbeeta Sharma points out that it also explores his relationship with Priyamvada Patel.

The premiere brought together Hazarika's family—including his son Tej and grandson Sage Akash—and longtime fans, with his brother Samar noting that the documentary was packed with information, some of which was not publicly known earlier.