'Meesha' on OTT: When, where to watch Malayalam action thriller
The Malayalam action thriller Meesha, starring Kathir and Hakim Shahjahan, is landing on Sun NXT and OTTplay Premium from September 12.
You can catch it in both Tamil and Malayalam with English subtitles.
The film had its theatrical release about a month before its OTT debut, so the streaming release is coming just a month later.
Story, cast, crew of 'Meesha'
Meesha digs into how jealousy and politics can mess with old friendships.
The story follows Midhun, a forest warden who reunites his friends Anandhu and Imodh for a dinner that brings some big truths to light.
Kathir makes a strong Malayalam debut as Midhun, while Shahjahan brings real depth to Anandhu.
Director Emcy Joseph's storytelling makes this one worth checking out if you're after something intense but thoughtful.