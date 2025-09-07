'Meesha' on OTT: When, where to watch Malayalam action thriller

Story, cast, crew of 'Meesha'

Meesha digs into how jealousy and politics can mess with old friendships.

The story follows Midhun, a forest warden who reunites his friends Anandhu and Imodh for a dinner that brings some big truths to light.

Kathir makes a strong Malayalam debut as Midhun, while Shahjahan brings real depth to Anandhu.

Director Emcy Joseph's storytelling makes this one worth checking out if you're after something intense but thoughtful.