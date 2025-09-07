Box office: Kalyani Priyadarshan's 'Lokah' enters ₹100cr club

'Lokah' marks a new milestone for Kalyani

The movie collected ₹2.70 crore on day one and soared to ₹38.65 crore by the end of week one.

By September 7, it had made ₹58.75 crore in Kerala alone and hit around ₹83 crore across India in just 10 days.

Globally, it's closing in on a massive ₹190 crore—making it the first non-Mohanlal Malayalam film to reach this level, with over $10 million coming from overseas fans too!