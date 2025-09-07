Next Article
Box office: Kalyani Priyadarshan's 'Lokah' enters ₹100cr club
Kalyani Priyadarshan's Malayalam film "Lokah Chapter One- Chandra" is having a dream run at the box office.
Released on August 29, 2025, it started strong and picked up even more steam in its second weekend, quickly becoming one of Kerala's biggest hits this year.
'Lokah' marks a new milestone for Kalyani
The movie collected ₹2.70 crore on day one and soared to ₹38.65 crore by the end of week one.
By September 7, it had made ₹58.75 crore in Kerala alone and hit around ₹83 crore across India in just 10 days.
Globally, it's closing in on a massive ₹190 crore—making it the first non-Mohanlal Malayalam film to reach this level, with over $10 million coming from overseas fans too!