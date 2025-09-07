'Benoit Blanc,' 'Frankenstein': Must-watch films at TIFF 2025
The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2025 is currently underway, and it's packed with buzzworthy picks.
Netflix's "Wake Up Dead Man" (the latest Benoit Blanc mystery) is grabbing attention with its gothic twist, alongside a new spin on Frankenstein.
There's also an adaptation of horror game "The Exit 8" and Park Chan-wook's dark comedy "No Other Choice," so there's something for every movie mood.
Other highlights of the fest
TIFF isn't just about the big names—this year, the author has over 20 films on their schedule, ranging from indie gems to major releases.
The energy is real: even the Criterion Closet van became a hangout spot for film lovers.
Whether you're into blockbusters or looking for your next underground favorite, TIFF 2025 promises plenty to get excited about as the new film season kicks off.