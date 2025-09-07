Next Article
Sanalkumar Sasidharan detained in Mumbai over social media harassment case
Filmmaker Sanalkumar Sasidharan was detained at Mumbai airport on Sunday [in early September] after a lookout notice was issued in connection with a case alleging harassment of a woman actor on social media.
The case dates back to January 2025, and Sasidharan—who had been living in the US—has previously claimed the actor was under threat from a "mafia."
Sasidharan's previous arrest and current situation
This isn't Sasidharan's first run-in with the law regarding this actor; he was arrested in May 2022 for alleged stalking but got bail.
After his latest detention, he criticized the police on social media for how they handled his transfer from the airport.
Kochi Police have now sent officers to Mumbai to question him further and decide on next steps.