Ryan Reynolds finally reveals he leaked 'Deadpool' test footage
Ryan Reynolds just owned up to leaking the Deadpool test footage back in 2014.
At the Toronto International Film Festival, he called it "cheating," but said, "I think I was onto something that people would be interested in."
His confession ends years of guessing about who was behind the leak.
Why the leak was such a big deal
Back in 2014, Fox wasn't sold on making an R-rated Deadpool movie with a lesser-known character.
So Reynolds and director Tim Miller put together a test reel a couple of years earlier to show off Deadpool's wild humor.
Even then, the studio hesitated—until that leaked clip dropped during Comic-Con and fans went wild online.
The buzz basically forced Fox to give the film a green light.
How it all turned out for everyone involved
Deadpool hit theaters in 2016 with a $58 million budget and ended up making nearly $800 million worldwide.
It became the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever at the time and gave Reynolds's career a huge boost—plus, it helped open doors for more R-rated superhero films (and got Deadpool into the Marvel universe).