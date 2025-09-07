Next Article
Amrinder Gill's 'Daaru Na Peenda Hove' heads to OTT: Details
Ready for a family-friendly Punjabi comedy drama? Amrinder Gill's 2024 film Daaru Na Peenda Hove is coming to Chaupal and OTTplay Premium on September 18, 2025.
The story follows Jagroop, a laid-back bachelor whose world flips when he suddenly has to care for a young girl—pushing him to face his struggles with alcohol and rethink his choices.
Gill revealed film's core theme in 2024 interview
In a 2024 podcast interview, Gill shared that the movie dives into how drinking can affect relationships. Through Jagroop's journey, the film explores finding real connections and understanding family while dealing with addiction.
Also starring Sohaila Kaur, Pukhraj Sandhu, and Zafri Khan, the film performed well internationally at the box office—even if reviews were mixed.