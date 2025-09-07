Amrinder Gill's 'Daaru Na Peenda Hove' heads to OTT: Details Entertainment Sep 07, 2025

Ready for a family-friendly Punjabi comedy drama? Amrinder Gill's 2024 film Daaru Na Peenda Hove is coming to Chaupal and OTTplay Premium on September 18, 2025.

The story follows Jagroop, a laid-back bachelor whose world flips when he suddenly has to care for a young girl—pushing him to face his struggles with alcohol and rethink his choices.