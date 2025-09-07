Air India: Full restoration of international flights from October unlikely

Air India 's ambitious plan to fully restore its flight schedule by October 1, 2025, seems to be falling short. The airline had cut back on many flights after a deadly crash in Ahmedabad in June. Despite Campbell Wilson, the CEO of Air India, assuring members of its frequent flier program about the full restoration of international services from the said date, recent data suggests otherwise.

Schedule alterations More changes to Air India's schedule Aviation analytics firm Cirium's data indicates that Air India is making more changes to its schedule, including cancellations and frequency reductions across its core widebody international network. Some routes have been transferred to Air India Express, while others like Pune-Singapore, Delhi-Nairobi, Goa (Mopa)-London Gatwick and Delhi-Washington are being completely vacated by the group.

Network expansion Why did Air India stop expanding? Air India had expanded its international network from the end of March with increased frequencies to Birmingham, London, Zurich, Vienna and Nairobi. However, airspace closure over Pakistan forced it to reroute flights with some making technical stops. A brief conflict in the Middle East complicated matters further while the crash and subsequent checks meant additional ground time requirements for the airline.

Frequency reductions Airline to reduce frequency on these routes Air India is also reducing flight frequencies from Delhi to Milan, Zurich and Copenhagen. The airline is pulling the plug on the Goa Mopa-London Gatwick route and will only operate from Ahmedabad and Amritsar to London Gatwick with thrice a week flights. Further, it plans to reduce frequency to Birmingham from Amritsar as well as trim Delhi-Chicago's frequency from daily flights operated in May and last winter.

Route adjustments Air India withdraws from Delhi-Washington route Air India has already withdrawn from the Delhi-Washington route and plans to reduce Delhi-Newark's frequency from five weekly to four. The airline also intends to cut one frequency each on Delhi-New York and Mumbai-New York routes. These changes come as part of its ongoing refit program with one Dreamliner aircraft already in the United States and another expected soon.