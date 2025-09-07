Amid trade tensions, Indian lobbyist Jason Miller meets Donald Trump
What's the story
Political lobbyist Jason Miller, who was hired by India to represent its interests in Washington, recently met United States President Donald Trump. The meeting comes amid rising tensions between the two countries over trade policies and tariffs. The Indian embassy had hired Miller's lobbying firm, SHW Partners LLC, for $1.8 million a year in April.
Lobbyist duties
Miller's role in Trump's campaign and India-US ties
Miller is a close Trump associate and a registered foreign agent for Indian interests. He has been lobbying on behalf of India's government since April. The firm SHW Partners LLC, which he heads, is paid $150,000 monthly by the Indian government for its services. Despite the trade tensions, Trump called the India-US relationship "special" and said he would always be friends with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Tariff disputes
India-US relations amid rising tariffs
The relationship between New Delhi and Washington has soured after Trump raised tariffs on Indian goods to 50%. This included a 25% extra duty on certain imports, which has affected India's purchase of Russian crude oil. India has called the US action "unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable." However, efforts are being made to mend ties with both sides expressing positive sentiments about their partnership.
Lobbyist history
Miller's controversial past and continued influence
Miller was Trump's chief media spokesperson in 2016 and was initially set to be White House communications director after Trump's 2016 election win. He withdrew his nomination amid allegations of having an extramarital affair with another Trump campaign official. Despite these controversies, Miller has remained a key adviser to Trump for his presidential campaigns.