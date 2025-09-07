Amid trade tensions, Indian lobbyist Jason Miller meets Donald Trump

Political lobbyist Jason Miller, who was hired by India to represent its interests in Washington, recently met United States President Donald Trump . The meeting comes amid rising tensions between the two countries over trade policies and tariffs. The Indian embassy had hired Miller's lobbying firm, SHW Partners LLC, for $1.8 million a year in April.

Lobbyist duties Miller's role in Trump's campaign and India-US ties Miller is a close Trump associate and a registered foreign agent for Indian interests. He has been lobbying on behalf of India's government since April. The firm SHW Partners LLC, which he heads, is paid $150,000 monthly by the Indian government for its services. Despite the trade tensions, Trump called the India-US relationship "special" and said he would always be friends with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Tariff disputes India-US relations amid rising tariffs The relationship between New Delhi and Washington has soured after Trump raised tariffs on Indian goods to 50%. This included a 25% extra duty on certain imports, which has affected India's purchase of Russian crude oil. India has called the US action "unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable." However, efforts are being made to mend ties with both sides expressing positive sentiments about their partnership.