Germany: Teacher on 16-year sick-leave sues employer for this reason

A German teacher, who has been on sick leave for 16 years, is now suing her employer after being asked to prove her illness. The unnamed teacher worked at a vocational college in Wesel, North Rhine-Westphalia and has been receiving full salary during her absence. She has reportedly received around €1 million (around ₹10.3 crore) in salary without undergoing any formal medical evaluation.

Audit findings Audit revealed major procedural gap Earlier this year, a new school administrator ordered an audit of the teacher's sick leave. The investigation revealed a major procedural gap: while she had been submitting medical certificates every month, no one had ever asked her to undergo a formal medical exam. Instead of complying with this request, the teacher chose to sue her employer.

Legal outcome Teacher's argument dismissed as 'truly incomprehensible' The teacher argued that her employer's request for proof of illness violated her rights. However, a German court dismissed her lawsuit as "truly incomprehensible." She was also ordered to pay her employer's legal fees amounting to €2,500 (around $2.6 lakh). The case has sparked national debate in Germany over the protections and rules governing teachers as civil servants.

Side jobs Teacher may lose her salary, pension, civil servant title Local reports suggest that during her sick leave, the teacher started a medical start-up and worked as a naturopath. If true, these activities could result in losing her salary, pension, as well as civil servant title. Legal scholar Ralf Delgmann told The Munich Eye that any side work must be pre-approved, and working while on sick leave raises serious questions about whether the illness was genuine.