US, South Korea finalize deal to release Hyundai plant workers

The United States and South Korea have finalized a deal for the release of South Korean nationals detained during an immigration raid at a Hyundai plant in Georgia. The operation, which was part of the Trump administration's mass deportation efforts, saw 475 people being detained, including over 300 South Koreans. The raid targeted a plant under construction for electric vehicle battery production by Hyundai and LG Energy Solution.

Return arrangements Negotiations complete, says Kang Hoon-sik South Korea's Presidential chief of staff, Kang Hoon-sik, announced that negotiations were complete and only administrative steps remained. He said, "Seoul would arrange a chartered flight to bring the workers back once those steps were finalized." Foreign Minister Cho Hyun confirmed that over 300 South Koreans were detained in Thursday's operation.

Diplomatic response South Korea's response to the incident The South Korean government, a key ally of the United States, expressed "concern and regret" over the raid on its citizens. It dispatched diplomats to the scene in response to the incident. Footage released by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement showed federal agents directing workers to line up outside and frisking them before shackling their hands, ankles, and waists.