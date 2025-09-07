The brutal stabbing of 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zartuska on a light rail train in Charlotte, North Carolina, has sparked widespread outrage across the United States . The incident occurred on August 22 when Zartuska was attacked by Decarlos Brown Jr., a 34-year-old homeless ex-convict with a long criminal history. The attack was described as "random" and "unprovoked" by police.

Criminal past Murder accused had lengthy criminal record Brown has a lengthy criminal record, with multiple arrests since 2011 for robbery and larceny. He was arrested in January this year for misusing the emergency number 911. His lawyer filed a motion in July arguing he was mentally incompetent for trial. Despite these issues, Brown was released unsupervised, raising questions about how the justice system handles individuals with mental health problems.

Victim's profile Zartuska was remembered as a talented artist Zartuska had been studying at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College in North Carolina. She was remembered fondly by those who knew her. Ulyana Kozlovska, a makeup artist who worked with Zartuska as a model, called her "a beautiful person, a talented artist who was fleeing the war in Ukraine." A fundraiser for Zartuska's aunt has raised $20,000 since her death.

System scrutiny Public outcry over justice system's failure The murder has led to a public outcry on social media, with some blaming the justice system for not keeping Brown off the streets. Media personality Benny Johnson called it "a war on White people," although police have not found any racial motive for the crime. Bienfaiteur Mutara, a self-described human rights activist, criticized Brown's release and said "the state bears part of the responsibility for her death."