Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba resigns ahead of leadership election

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has decided to resign from his post, public broadcaster NHK reported on Sunday. The decision comes as a bid to prevent a split in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). Ishiba's resignation comes ahead of an important party vote on Monday regarding an early leadership election. This vote could have been interpreted as a no-confidence motion against him.

Election aftermath Ishiba's decision follows party's defeat in parliamentary elections Ishiba's decision to resign comes after his party's major defeat in the July parliamentary election. The LDP and its coalition partner Komeito lost their majority in both houses of parliament. Despite this setback, Ishiba had initially resisted calls from right-wing opponents within his party to step down. However, he later announced his intention to resign amid mounting pressure.

Economic discontent Economic challenges and US trade deal under Ishiba's leadership Since coming to power last year, Ishiba's government has faced criticism over rising living costs and economic issues. The LDP-led coalition lost its majority in both houses of parliament under his leadership. The "Japanese first" Sanseito far-right group, which advocates curbing immigration and slashing taxes, increased its representation in the upper house from one to 14 seats. Despite these challenges, Ishiba's administration recently finalized a trade deal with the United States.