US Vice President JD Vance defends deadly drug smuggler strike

United States Vice President JD Vance has defended a recent airstrike on a suspected Venezuelan drug-smuggling boat in the Caribbean. The strike killed 11 people, but Vance remains unrepentant. He wrote on X, "Killing cartel members who poison our fellow citizens is the highest and best use of our military." The current administration claimed that the vessel was affiliated with the Tren de Aragua gang, which had recently been declared a terrorist organization.

War crime controversy Vance said he 'doesn't give a...' Political commentator Brian Krassenstein called the action a "war crime" on X, but Vance dismissed the allegation, saying he "doesn't give a s**t what you call it." International law experts have warned that the strike could violate the United Nations Charter, which only allows force in self-defense or with Security Council approval. Critics argue there is no evidence that the boat posed an imminent threat to US interests.

Official defense White House defends strike, Trump warns drug traffickers White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly defended the strike, saying it was "conducted against the operations of a designated terrorist organization and was taken in defense of vital US national interests." She called it "fully consistent" with international law. Meanwhile, Trump warned on Truth Social that anyone thinking about bringing drugs into America should "BEWARE!"

Continued operations Strike seen as beginning of larger military operation Senator Marco Rubio and military commentator Pete Hegseth both indicated that this strike is just the beginning of a larger military operation. Hegseth told Fox News, "We've got assets in the air, assets in the water, assets on ships...it won't stop with just this strike." He warned that anyone trafficking in those waters who is a designated narco-terrorist will face similar consequences.