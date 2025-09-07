US: 457 arrested at Hyundai-LG plant, most are South Koreans

In a major immigration operation, United States authorities have arrested 457 people at a Hyundai-LG plant under construction in Georgia. The raid was conducted by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as part of President Donald Trump 's anti-migrant drive. Most of those detained are South Koreans suspected of working illegally in the US.

Trade tensions Raid comes amid heightened tensions over US tariffs on imports The raid comes amid heightened tensions between Washington and Seoul over US tariffs on imported goods. The two countries have been at loggerheads over a trade deal involving significant investments. A video released by ICE showed federal agents directing workers to line up outside the plant, which is set to produce batteries for electric vehicles.

Legal scrutiny Some had crossed US border illegally or overstayed work visas Steven Schrank, a special agent with Homeland Security Investigations in Atlanta, confirmed that those arrested were "illegally present in the United States" and "working unlawfully." Some had crossed the US border illegally or overstayed their work visas. However, immigration attorney Charles Kuck claimed his clients arrived under a visa waiver program for short stays without a visa.

Diplomatic response Some workers tried to escape by jumping into sewage pond The US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Georgia said some workers tried to escape by jumping into a sewage pond. Those detained have been handed over to ICE for possible removal from the US. South Korea has expressed "concern and regret" over the raid, urging that the economic activities of investors should not be unjustly infringed by US law enforcement.