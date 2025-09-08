Kamal Haasan confirms reunion with Rajinikanth after 46 years

In a historic announcement, Tamil cinema legends Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth will be sharing screen space for the first time in 46 years! The news was confirmed by Haasan at the NEXA SIIMA Awards 2025 in Dubai on September 6. Although details about the project are still under wraps, speculations suggest that it may be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of Vikram and Coolie fame. The superstars were last seen together in Allauddinum Albhutha Vilakkum (1979).

Film history Haasan on his collaboration with Rajinikanth Haasan and Rajinikanth, who started their film careers under the late director K Balachander, have worked together in movies such as Apoorva Raagangal, Moondru Mudichu, and 16 Vayathinile. Speaking about their reunion, Haasan said, "That we got such opportunities is a huge deal." "While this reunion might be surprising business-wise, we aren't surprised." "We are just glad that something that was supposed to happen a long time ago is happening now."

Competition Haasan denied any competition with Rajinikanth Haasan also addressed the competition between him and Rajinikanth. He said, "It is you all who thought/created the competition. We don't have any competition between us." "He is like that, so am I. We always wanted to produce each other's films." "Directors kept splitting a biscuit and giving us only half each. We wanted a full biscuit each, and we got it and relished it well. Now we are content with just half a biscuit again."