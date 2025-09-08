Punjab floods recede, but health department warns of water-borne diseases India Sep 08, 2025

Floodwaters are finally going down in Punjab, but the state's health department is warning everyone to stay careful—there's still a real risk of diseases like dengue, cholera, typhoid, diarrhea, and hepatitis spreading through dirty water.

People are being told to boil their drinking water and look out for infants and the elderly, who are more at risk.