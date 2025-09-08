Next Article
Punjab floods recede, but health department warns of water-borne diseases
Floodwaters are finally going down in Punjab, but the state's health department is warning everyone to stay careful—there's still a real risk of diseases like dengue, cholera, typhoid, diarrhea, and hepatitis spreading through dirty water.
People are being told to boil their drinking water and look out for infants and the elderly, who are more at risk.
Health department's action plan
The health department has set up medical camps and is handing out chlorine tablets in affected areas.
ASHA workers and community health officers are doing door-to-door checkups under doctors' guidance.
Local teams have been told to fix drainage issues fast and spray against mosquitoes. Plus, water testing is ramping up so everyone can get safe drinking water.