Delhi: Yamuna water level drops just above danger mark
Good news for Delhi—after a week of record-high water, the Yamuna River is finally going down.
On Sunday evening, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge dropped just above the danger mark, according to Central Water Commission data.
This comes after the river reached a significant level last Thursday and forced emergency evacuations recently.
River reached record high last Thursday
The flooding was triggered by heavy Himalayan rains and massive water releases from Haryana's Hathnikund barrage, pushing the river above 207 meters and flooding neighborhoods like Ring Road.
Many people had to leave their homes.
Recovery efforts underway
With less water now being released upstream, floodwaters are slowly receding—but many areas in Delhi and NCR are still underwater.
Officials are keeping a close eye on river levels and weather updates as recovery efforts continue.