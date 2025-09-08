Next Article
UP: Man killed during Ganesh visarjan procession in Meerut
A 24-year-old, Bobby Gautam, lost his life during a Ganesh Visarjan procession in Meerut on Saturday night.
He was there to help a friend keep things orderly when he was suddenly attacked—police think it all started because of an earlier argument that day.
Police have named 2 men as main suspects
Police have named Shekhar and Abhishek from Begmabad village as the main suspects and have already made two arrests.
Witnesses say a group of drunk men caused chaos by firing shots before surrounding and stabbing Gautam multiple times.
Even though police were present, they couldn't stop the attack, which has left Gautam's family upset and accusing them of not doing enough.