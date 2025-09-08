Explainer: Why India is importing cotton after a decade
India's cotton output is set to drop to about 30.1 million bales in 2024-25—down from over 38 million 10 years ago.
This dip has flipped India from a top exporter to a net importer for the current year, with imports now estimated between 2.5 and 3.3 million bales and exports shrinking to just under 1.8 million.
With local demand outpacing what's grown at home, India's global cotton leadership is taking a hit.
Pest attacks and water shortages
BT cotton—once the go-to for fighting pests—isn't working like it used to against bugs like pink bollworm and whiteflies.
Farmers in places like Punjab and Haryana are switching back to older varieties or even moving away from cotton altogether.
While some regions saw small gains in planting, others faced setbacks due to pest attacks, water shortages, and higher labor costs.
Overall, less land is being used for cotton—down about 2-3%.
Government's Cotton Productivity Mission
To turn things around, the government launched a ₹2,500 crore Cotton Productivity Mission focused on new biotech solutions for tougher, pest-resistant crops.
Field trials of fresh genetically modified strains are underway.
Plus, there are plans to upgrade ginning mills so Indian cotton can stay competitive—even as global pressures grow.