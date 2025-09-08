Explainer: Why India is importing cotton after a decade

Pest attacks and water shortages

BT cotton—once the go-to for fighting pests—isn't working like it used to against bugs like pink bollworm and whiteflies.

Farmers in places like Punjab and Haryana are switching back to older varieties or even moving away from cotton altogether.

While some regions saw small gains in planting, others faced setbacks due to pest attacks, water shortages, and higher labor costs.

Overall, less land is being used for cotton—down about 2-3%.