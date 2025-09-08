Next Article
Punjab floods: Over 3.5 lakh people affected, 48 dead
Punjab is battling its worst floods in over three decades after relentless monsoon rains since late June.
Rivers like the Sutlej, Ravi, and Beas have overflowed, flooding over 1,400 villages across the state, with all 23 districts declared flood-hit.
Over 3.5 lakh people are directly affected, with at least 48 lives lost and massive damage to homes and farmland.
Crops worth ₹13,000 crore wiped out
The floods have wiped out crops worth more than ₹13,000 crore—just weeks before harvest—hitting farmers especially hard.
Experts blame not just heavy rain but also blocked drains, unchecked construction on floodplains, and climate change for making things worse.
The state needs urgent relief funds and better dam management to prevent disasters like this in the future.