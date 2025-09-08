Punjab floods: Over 3.5 lakh people affected, 48 dead India Sep 08, 2025

Punjab is battling its worst floods in over three decades after relentless monsoon rains since late June.

Rivers like the Sutlej, Ravi, and Beas have overflowed, flooding over 1,400 villages across the state, with all 23 districts declared flood-hit.

Over 3.5 lakh people are directly affected, with at least 48 lives lost and massive damage to homes and farmland.