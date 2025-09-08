Pune's longest Ganesh visarjan beats last year's record

From Kasba to Dagdusheth Halwai

Kasba Ganpati kicked things off on Laxmi Road as the first of the five 'Manache Ganpati' idols led the way.

By Saturday evening all five were immersed, with Kesari Wada Ganpati wrapping up at 5:38pm.

The streets saw everything from Mallakhamb stunts to dhol-tasha beats and clouds of Gulal powder.

Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganesh made his final journey by 9:23pm.