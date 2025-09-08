BJP MP's sister-in-law assaulted for protesting being filmed while bathing

Details of complaint, investigation

Rajput's complaint describes years of domestic violence and efforts by her in-laws to force her out of the house.

She says she was attacked with a rifle butt and an iron rod by family members, while neighbors watched but didn't step in.

After a video of the assault went viral, police registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections and have started investigating.

The case has drawn attention because of Rajput's political connections and highlights ongoing concerns about women's safety—even for those from prominent families.