UP: BJP MP's sister-in-law alleges sexual harassment, files police complaint
Reena Singh, sister of BJP MP Mukesh Rajput, has filed a police complaint against her father-in-law and brothers-in-law after an alleged assault in Etah on September 7, 2025.
She claims the violence started when she objected to them trying to secretly film her while she was bathing.
Threats have continued since, claims complainant
According to Singh, her father-in-law threatened her with a rifle and hit her with a stick; one brother-in-law allegedly cut her hand with a knife, while another attacked with an iron rod.
She says the threats have continued since.
Police have registered an FIR and started investigating.