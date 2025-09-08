Next Article
Hyderabad's Ganesh immersion: 2.68L idols submerged, 11K tons of waste cleared
Hyderabad just wrapped up its massive Ganesh idol immersion, with more than 2.68 lakh idols submerged between the third and 11th days of the festival.
Over 1.2 lakh of these found their way into baby ponds and small lakes, making for a huge citywide celebration.
How the immersion went
The nearly 40-hour event saw some delays thanks to gigantic idols—some topping 40 feet—but drones and surveillance on high-rises kept things organized.
Police Commissioner C.V. Anand said things ran efficiently overall, even with minor disputes and 170 arrests for misbehaving with women and several detentions for pickpocketing.
Afterward, the city jumped straight into clean-up mode, clearing over 11,000 tons of waste to get everything back to normal.