Ganesh visarjan: 11,200 tons of waste cleared in Hyderabad
After the Ganesh festival celebrations wrapped up, Hyderabad saw a huge cleanup effort by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).
Over 15,000 sanitation workers jumped in and cleared over 11,200 tons of waste from procession routes, pandal sites, and immersion spots—making sure the city bounced back to its clean self fast.
Top GHMC officials closely supervised the operation, emphasizing responsible waste handling to maintain environmental balance.
Alongside keeping festivities smooth, their ongoing drive aims to clear every bit of leftover festival waste—showing real commitment to a cleaner city.