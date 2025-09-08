Ganesh visarjan: 11,200 tons of waste cleared in Hyderabad India Sep 08, 2025

After the Ganesh festival celebrations wrapped up, Hyderabad saw a huge cleanup effort by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Over 15,000 sanitation workers jumped in and cleared over 11,200 tons of waste from procession routes, pandal sites, and immersion spots—making sure the city bounced back to its clean self fast.