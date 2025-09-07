How much does India's Vice President earn? Find out
India's Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar, gets a ₹4 lakh monthly salary—but only because he's the Rajya Sabha Chairman.
There's no separate pay just for being Vice President; this setup has been in place since the Salaries and Allowances of Officers of Parliament Act, 1953.
Salary, perks, and more
The Vice President's pay is all about his role in Parliament. If he steps in as President, he earns the President's salary and pauses his Rajya Sabha duties.
Besides salary, perks like an official home, medical care, travel allowances, security, and staff come with the job.
Even after leaving office, former VPs can get pensions from earlier government roles if applicable, showing how these benefits are layered.
Knowing how this works makes government spending a bit clearer for everyone.